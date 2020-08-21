HOLLY SPRINGS -- Hester B Craine, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford . Private Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Monday August 24 , 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home.

