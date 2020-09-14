Donald Waldrup Crane, 84, of Iuka, MS passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Donald was born on November 12, 1935 and was reared in the Holcut Community. He served in the United States Air Force in Korea and Italy. A Trailways Bus operator for 25 years, he received safety awards for 2 million miles accident free. After his retirement from Trailways, he worked for Bonds Company. He was also a member of Iuka Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed gardening and sharing vegetables with friends and family and spending time with his dog, Harley. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jean Bonds Crane of Iuka, with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on September 19. Also survived by his daughter, Carolyn Crane Linley (Jay) of Iuka; his grandchildren, Lauren Linley Szatkowski (Josh) of Cumming, GA and Matthew Crane Linley (Paige) of McKinney, TX; his sisters, Imogene Tanner (TK) of Memphis, TN and Jackie Gibbons (BW) of Killen, AL; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbern Robert and Leona Waldrup Crane; his brothers, Clovis Crane, Douvle Crane, and Robert Crane; and his sisters, Reba Belue, Ruby Barnett, Reeda Belue, Yvonne Epperson, Jerry Cochran, and Jimmie Cox. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Johnny Hancock and Bro. Roger Wood. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Linley, Josh Szatkowski, Dr. Ben Kitchens, Bill Moore, Earl Walker, James Grisham, Mack Wilemon, and Fred Truesdale. Special thanks to Dr. Ben Kitchens and staff, Northeast Mississippi Hospital in Iuka and Tupelo, Kindred Hospice, and Sanctuary House Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christian organizations of the donors choosing. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
