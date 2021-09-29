Donald Bruce "Donnie" Crane, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born on March 12, 1946 to Horace Frederick and Annie Reed Brown Crane. Donnie was a retired Memphis Firefighter, after serving 28 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Donnie was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, fishing and woodworking. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Drew Richardson officiating; with a private graveside service to follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jaggers Crane; one son, Scott Crane (Amy); two sisters, Phyllis Wardlaw (Bill) and Shelia Hobson (Ray); three brothers, Hubert Crane, Michael Crane (Betty) and Cecil Crane (Judy); two granddaughters, Katherine "Katie" and Ashley Crane. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be his golfing buddies; Billy Burke, Louie Caldwell, Danny Richardson, Ricky Coker, Tim Martin and Charlie Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers and brothers-in-law; Hubert Crane, Michael Crane, Cecil Crane, Ray Hobson, Bill Wardlaw and William Jaggers and his golf buddies. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday and from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
