Roger Crane, 75, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born March 12, 1947 to the late Leburn Crane and the late Minyone Williamson Crane in Tupelo. He retired from Fairview Attendance Center after 28 years of service. He was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. As a teacher and bus driver for 28 years, he had the opportunity to impact hundreds of students while doing something he loved to do. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter all his life, always chasing after the next "big buck."He was devoted to his family and will be missed by all who loved him. Most of all, he was a devout Christian who strove always to walk in the paths of righteousness. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday September 18, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Haston Handley officiating. Burial will be in Benefield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday September 18 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Linda Crane of Golden, daughter, Shelly (Sean) Kent of Golden, son, Stacy (Cindy) Crane of Golden, grandchildren, Cody (Mikayla Klaesen) Crane of Golden, Layla Kent of Golden, Jordan Kent of Arlington, TN, Dustin Kent of Tremont, Jessica Whitten of Fulton, and Brittany Whitten of Golden, great grandchildren, Sarah Evelynn Crane, Chloe Crane, Miley Tate, and Conner Taylor, and a brother, Phillip (Diane) Crane of Golden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leburn and Minyone Crane and a sister, Janet Crane. Pallbearers will be Chris Holder, Gabrial Holder, Jeff Nanney, Jimmy Crane, David Williams, and Harold Hale. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
