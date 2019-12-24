BLUE MOUNTAIN -- Naomia Crane Rutherford, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

