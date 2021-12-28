William N. Crane, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home. He was born April 18, 1931, in Pontotoc to Grafton and Olpheia Crane. He was an equipment operator for the Mississippi State Highway Department and retired after 28 years of faithful service. He was a longtime member of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. He loved camping, fishing, going to car races, working in his shop, working in his garden and sitting under the shade tree. Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Casey Hughes and Bro. Terry Faulkner officiating. Burial will be in Old Chesterville Cemetery. He is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Towery (Randle) of Chesterville and Carey King (James) of Marietta; one son, Danny Crane of Chesterville; one sister, Margie Brown of Longview; one brother, Robert Crane (Mary Jo) of New Albany; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann Crane; a granddaughter, Amanda Odom; one brother, Hansel Crane. Pallbearers will be Hunter Odom, Braiden Towery, Randy Towery, Matthew Towery, Dan Crane, Jonathan King and Jeremy Kyle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randle Towery, James Warren, Cecil Duke, Dwight Simmons, Andy Simmons and Bill Shoemake. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Thursday at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
