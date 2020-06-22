Martha V. Craner, 68, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband, Jim and granddaughter, Jessica Martinez. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved working in her flowers and playing with her grandchildren. She translated in the Pontotoc County courts for over 20 years. Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-Husband of 51 years-Jimmy Craner; granddaughter-Jessica Martinez; great grandson-Gilbert Martinez; daughter-Sally Patterson; son-Jim Kramer; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister-Isabel Valdez Torres. Preceded in death by her parents-Pablo and Nancy Valdez; siblings-Alex Valdez, Andria Thompson, Lucy Valdez, Johnny Valdez, Paul Valdez Jr., Larry Valdez and Marie Wright. Pallbearers-Armando Rangel, Lloyd Torres, Colby Torres and Austin Torres. Visitation-10:00am until service time Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.