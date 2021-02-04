89, passed away on Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bradie Bernice Crape was born to her late parents, ID King and Rosetta Hughes-King on Sept. 23, 1931 in Chickasaw Co. Bradie B. Crape is survived by one daughter; Barbara Thompson (Earnest) of Okolona. One God-daughter; Sheila Clay (Milton) of Tupelo. Two sons; Charles King of Wren and Peter Crape (Denise) of Okolona. One sister; Mamie King of Wren. One brother; Billy Simmons (Essie) of Tupelo. There are 6 grandchildren, one grandchild and a hosts of cousins. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sun., Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.