89, passed away on Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bradie Bernice Crape was born to her late parents, ID King and Rosetta Hughes-King on Sept. 23, 1931 in Chickasaw Co. Bradie B. Crape is survived by one daughter; Barbara Thompson (Earnest) of Okolona. One God-daughter; Sheila Clay (Milton) of Tupelo. Two sons; Charles King of Wren and Peter Crape (Denise) of Okolona. One sister; Mamie King of Wren. One brother; Billy Simmons (Essie) of Tupelo. There are 6 grandchildren, one grandchild and a hosts of cousins. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sun., Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
