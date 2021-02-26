Cynthia Josephine Crausby Holste, 86 passed away Wednesday Feb 24, 2021 at NMMC Tupelo. Born in Pontotoc, MS on August 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Mitchell Walls and Lonnie McClenda Walls of Pontotoc. Jo grew up in the Black Zion community with two sisters, the late Helen High of Memphis, TN, Nell Leeper Hastey of Jacksonville , FL and a special cousin/sister Ann Steele of Cleveland, TN. Jo was baptized at 13 years old in a creek at Zion First Baptist Church by Dr. McGee. She attended Pontotoc High School until 10th grade and was a member of the PHS marching band. She married Maxwell Reno Crausby on June 25, 1951. After marriage she lived in Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Tomah, WI; Franklin, Indiana; Byhalia, MS; New Albany, MS; and Pontotoc, MS. Later in life she married Charlie Holste of Byhalia, MS. Jo loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She loved gardening, flowers and animals, especially horses and birds of all kinds. She loved many kinds of music and enjoyed playing the piano by ear. She enjoyed talking on the telephone and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Biffle of Pontotoc, Lisa Corder (Gary) of Algoma, Karla Parham (Greg) of Tupelo, MS. She is also survived by a sister, Nell Hastey (Ed) of Jacksonville, FL, a special cousin Ann Steele (Brad) of Cleveland, TN. , the father of her children Max Crausby (Jane) and a special friend and caregiver, Don Rhea of Cornersville, MS. Grandchildren, Brook Long (Jason), Natalie Allen (Dean), Britnei Clowers, Summer Corder, Zach Corder (Shrie), Madison Parham, Max Parham and Molly Parham. Great grandchildren, Kaylyn Clowers, Jed Fitts, Emily Klaire Clowers, Cole Allen, Chelle' Corder, Ryan Allen, Maly Mae Fitts, Laney Kate Clowers , Karlei Ann Clowers, Sory Kate Long, Will Corder and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Holste, a son, Steve Crausby, her sister and brother in-law, Helen and Milo High and brothers and sisters in law Bing and Ginger Crausby, Don and Mildred Crausby, Bill and Shirley Boyd. Due to Covid 19 concerns, there will be a private family service with Brother Dean Allen officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dean Allen, Zach Corder, Max Parham, Jed Fitts, Cole Allen and Ryan Allen. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Biffle Family Cemetary, Thaxton, Ms. Donations can be dropped off at Thaxton Grocery or mailed to Thaxton Grocery, 1315 Thaxton Rd. Thaxton, MS 38871.
