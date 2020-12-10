Steven Maxwell Crausby, 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with his sisters by his side at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. He was born on May 24, 1956, in Pontotoc MS. Steve graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1974, where he won a drafting award, and was a member of the PHS Band 5th through 12th grades. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed listening to rock music and attended numerous concerts over the years, seeing many artists in concert several times each. He was a very gifted person and very creative. He loved life and loved his family. He was very brave in his last days and had a strong will to live. There will be a private, sunrise, graveside service on Friday, December 11, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Pontotoc City Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Jo Holste of Potts Camp; his father and stepmother, Max and Jane Crausby of Pontotoc; his sisters, Barbara Biffle and Lisa Corder (Gary) of Pontotoc, Karla Parham (Greg) and Teresa Fulgham of Mooreville, and Michelle Lail of Tupelo; his nieces and nephews Brook Long (Jason), Britnei Clowers, Natalie Allen (Dean), Zach Corder (Shrie), Madison Parham, Max Parham, Molly Parham, Nicole McCollum, Brandon Fulgham (Julianna), Mathilda Lail, Mackenzie Lail, his special niece and primary caregiver, Summer Corder, and several great nieces and great nephews. He also left behind his furry and feathered babies: Molly, Louie, Bob, Dylan, and Sarge. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Lonnie Walls; his paternal grandparents, Mallie and Beaulah Crausby; his brother-in-law, Mike Lail; and his special friend, Troy Gillespie. Pallbearers will be Zach Corder, Max Parham, Jed Fitts, Cole Allen, Ryan Allen, and Dean Allen. Steve's family would like to extend their thanks to all of his caregivers, doctors and nurses, especially his home health nurse, Dana and the NMMC Hospice Unit team. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
