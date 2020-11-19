Barry Vance Crawford, 60, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2020 at his home. Barry was born on September 18, 1960 to Vance C. and Eva Ann Rickles Crawford in Ripley, Mississippi. He was a service technician for Copywrite, Inc. in New Albany. A graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Pannell officiating. Survivors are his wife of forty-two years Bonita Jones Crawford; his mother, Eva Ann Rickles Crawford; his son, Brandon Crawford; his daughter, Brooke Crawford Bradley and her husband, Chris, all of the Pine Grove Community in Tippah County. He was preceded in death by his father, Vance C. Crawford. Expressions of sympathy for the Crawford family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
