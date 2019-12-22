ECRU, MS -- Eliza M Crawford, 73, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2019, at her home in Ecru. Services will be on Tuesday December 24, 2019 12:00 Noon at St Paul M.B. Church 392 Cairo Loop Ecru. Visitation will be on Monday December 23, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

