John Crawford, 69, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Tri Lake Medical Center in Batesville. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday February 27, 2021 1:00 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday February 26, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Daniels.

