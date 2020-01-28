Archie Lee Crawford, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 on his way to church for Bible Study. He was born January 16, 1945 in Montgomery County, Mississippi to Archie Lee Crawford, Sr. and Flora Yates Crawford. Archie was a member and Deacon at Greater New Hope M.B. Church, Myrtle, MS and was a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife; Jeannelle Garner Crawford of New Albany, MS, sons; James (Marilyn) Gibson of Cordova, TN, James W. Hill of Kilmichael, MS and daughter; Tamara Y. Crawford of Arlington, TX, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His son, Kendrick Crawford preceded him in death. Visitation; Friday, January 31, 4 to 6 p.m., Serenity-Simmons Chapel. Funeral Service; Saturday, February 1, 1:00 p.m., New Birth Community Church 408 Clarke Street, New Albany, MS. Interment at; New Beginnings True Bible Way Church Cemetery, Myrtle, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com online for condolences and further information.
