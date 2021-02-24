Oron Crawford Jr, 64, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home in Houston. VISITATION. Services will be on Sunday February 28, 2021 2:00 - 4:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on

