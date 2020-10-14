Edna Lorene Crawford, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facilty. She was 8 days shy of being 99. She was born October 20, 1921 to Dalton and Bythie Bullock. She also was the oldest member of Ingram Baptist Church. Before entering the Baldwyn Nursing Home she was an active member of the church. She was married to Howard V. Crawford and was able to celebrate over 50 years of married life. They enjoyed camping and fishing during their retirement years and spent many hours with their grandchildren at places like Tippah Lake, Davis Lake, Lake Lamar Bruce and others. She was a seamstress at Masterson in Booneville. She also worked at several different furniture factories in the Baldwyn area. She followed Howard to many singings and she loved gospel music. There will be a graveside service for family only at Prentiss Memorial Gardens on Thursday, October 15, 2020 12:30 p. m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a son, Jerry Crawford and wife Judy; grandchildren, Jason Crawford and wife Amy, Jessica Brown and husband, Jason; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Crawford, Josie Crawford, Jessa Kate Crawford, Caden Burcham and Dyllon Brown; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; sister, Charlene Owens and her husband, Alton; brother, Fred Bullock and wife, Illa Mae; brother-in-laws. Lee Crawford and Vardaman Crawford. Memorials may be made to Ingram Baptist Church , 181 cr 6121, Baldwyn, Ms 38824 or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
