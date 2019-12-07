Mary Oakley Crawford, 73, died Thursday December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mary was born April 30, 1946 to Kathleen Timmons Oakley in Alabama. Mary went to Delta State University where she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree and met her husband, Frank. She retired from Tupelo Public School District spending most of her teaching career at Church Street Elementary School and Peirce Street Elementary School. In Mary's younger years she enjoyed horseback riding and barrel racing. When Mary wasn't teaching her students she enjoyed remodeling, designing and building homes with her husband. She also enjoyed working in her yard, going out to eat, vacations and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She attended Furrs Baptist Church. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Brad Hill officiating. Burial will be in Chesterville Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Denise McMillen and her husband, John of Tupelo; two nieces, Shay Allen and her husband, Doug of Pontotoc and Lindsey Broadway and her husband, John of Iuka; and five great-nieces and nephews, Josh Allen, Andy Allen, Lydia Allen, Jackson Broadway and Hunter Broadway. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Oakley; husband of 49 years before his death in 2016, Frank Crawford; brother, Glenn Norris Oakley; and sister, Patsy Mobley. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Allen, Andy Allen, John Broadway, Jackson Broadway and Hunter Broadway. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
