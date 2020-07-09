COLDWATER -- Melvin Lee Crawford, 57, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at his residence in Coldwater. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Calm Cemetery. Visitation will be on Professional arrangements handled by Community Funeral Directors. www.communityfunreraldirectors.com

