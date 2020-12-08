Rosemary Crawford, 63, passed away Friday, December 04, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Jolly -Chapel Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on 3-5 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.

