Rosie Crawford, 65, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Home in West Point. Services will be on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Message in Me Ministry. Visitation will be on Thurs, May 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

