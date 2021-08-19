Sallye Fields Crawford , 76, passed away on August 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 17, 1944, to the late Billy and Clara Owens Fields. She was the eighth of thirteen children. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon, MS, where she was a very dutiful servant until she couldn't be. Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11am at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon with Pastor Matthew L. Freeman Sr. officiating. Visitation will be today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona. Professional services have been entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Okolona. She leaves to cherish her memories: her five children that she always did all she could to help, Wanda D. Fields of Shannon, Willie J. Crawford of Gulfport, MS, James Kevin Crawford of Shannon, Broderick Crawford of Shannon, MS, and Joan Crawford of Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and five siblings, Frank J. Fields (Junetta) and Sheila Fields of Kansas City, MO, Juanita Johnson and Tishe F. Mallett of Chicago, IL, and Marilyn Davis of Jackson.
