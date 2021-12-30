Vicki Lane Crawford passed away December 29, 2021 at the age of 55 at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born August 19, 1966 to Wade Crawford and Johnnie King Crawford in Tippah County, Mississippi. Vicki was a Lab Tech at Tippah County Hospital and attended the West Ripley Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors and playing in her yard. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her closest friends and family and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved her donor family as well and enjoyed getting to grow with them over the years. Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the service starting at 2:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Vicki is survived by her daughter: Lindsey McAlister (Dustin) of Ripley, MS; her brother: Chuck Crawford (Keely) of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren: Nash and Finn McAlister; four nieces: Neely, Taylor, Brylea, and Johnnie Claire; one great niece: Payton. Bro. Randy Hamilton and Buddy Darnell will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Kyle Darnell, Bailey Reese, Terry McCafferty, Tim King, Mark Morton, Gary Bryan. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
