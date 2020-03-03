Charlie Wade Crawford, 74, passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on January 19, 1946, to Murry Jenkins and May Etta Lacey Crawford in Ripley, MS. Wade was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was owner of Crawford Carpet Cleaning, a former employee of BenchCraft and serviced as Alderman for eight years. He was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church. Services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Wade is survived by one daughter: Vicki Crawford of Ripley, MS; one son: Chuck Crawford (Keely) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Carolyn Phagan (Steve) of Bossler City, LA; two brothers: Victor Crawford (Betty) of Ripley, MS, Clay Crawford (Vicki) of Ripley, MS; one brother-in-law: Mike King of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Lindsey McAlister (Dustin), Neely Stroupe (Ashley), Taylor Crawford, Johnnie Claire Crawford, Brylea Bishop, all of Ripley, MS; three great-grandchildren: Payton Crawford, Nash McAlister, Charlie Finn McAlister all of Ripley, MS. He was preceded in death, on April 26, 2010, by his wife: Johnnie Sue King Crawford; his parents; and one sister: Peggy Richardson. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Crawford, Brandon Crawford, Dustin McAlister, Mark Morton, David Ward, Wayne Lacey. Expressions of sympathy, for the Crawford family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
