Bro. Melvin Edward Crawley, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence in Pontotoc. He was born December 28, 1953 to Tiger Edward and Viola Mae Maynard Crawley. Melvin was a Southern Baptist Minister, having recently retired from Immanuel Baptist Church, after 22 years. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing and football, especially the South Panola Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels. The service will be at 12 noon on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Water Valley. The family prefers that mask be worn at the service. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Vicki Young Crawley, a son, John Crawley (Mandy), two daughters, Becky Crawley and Jessica Crawley, a sister, Dot Crawley Heath, a brother, Alfred Crawley (Diane), and four grandchildren, Cooper Crawley, Swayzie Crawley, Emma Young and Caleb Young. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Libby Sherwood and Wanda Crawley and two brothers, Joe Crawley and Tiger Willard Crawley. Pallbearers will be Cory Holland, Derek Holland, Chris Thompson, Jerry Garrison, Joe Bennett, Will Connor, Paul McGehee, Al Crawley and Gerald Dye. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 Noon, Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.