Thurman Delaine "Sam" Crawson, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was a loving husband to Betty for 62 years, father, and "Papaw" to all his family. Sam had been in the car business for 55 plus years and the cattle business for around 20 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Always working to be a provider for his family, he leaves a legacy of love and hard work. Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Crawson; his daughters, Donna Hodge(Rickey) and Kathy Bramlett; his grandchildren, Tyler Hodge(Britni), Britny Owens(Nathan), Andrea Grasse(Golden), Reid Bramlett, and Colton Bramlett; his great-grandchildren, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, and Sam and Cade Owens. Sam is preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Eden Catherine Owens; his brothers; Earl Crawson, George Moss, Lexie Crawson, and Earlest Crawson; his sisters, Verlon Galloway, Bernice Tutor, Idell Washington, Maydell Washington, Odell Holloway, and Willie Davis; his mother, Elizabeth Wilson Crawson; and his father, Henry Clay Crawson. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1st, 12PM until service time. Pallbearers: Tyler Hodge, Reid Bramlett, Colton Bramlett, Nathan Owens, Golden Grasse, Larry Robbins, and Jered Russell. Special thanks to Sanctuary Home Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Home Hospice or West Heights Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place by the CDC we encourage social distancing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 8:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.