Antonio Dewayne Crayton, 28, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Highway 45 in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday, 5pm - 7pm at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.

