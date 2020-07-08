PONTOTOC -- David "Butch" Crayton, 73, passed away Saturday, July 04, 2020, at The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Payton Mortuary. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

