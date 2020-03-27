Mary Frances Credille, 77, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. She was born in Belmont to Tulon "Jack" and Oniece Clingan Credille. She had worked at Golden Manufacturing for forty years and was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ. Graveside services will be Saturday, March 28, 1 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Brent Colley officiating. A time visitation will begin noon at Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived five nephews- Eddie Moore (Beverly), David Credille (Angel), Brent Colley (Mandy), Jeff Long (Anna) and Jason Long; two nieces-Heather Kamarainen (Brandon) and Eugenia Pearson (Richard); great nieces and nephews-Hobie Credille, Hailey Credille Goodell, Elijah Graham, Abbey Colley, Bryant Colley, Ella Nunley, Eli Long and Sarah Beth Long; great-great nieces-Neveah Graham and Raelee Credille and one great-great nephew-Bryant Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters-Gail Berry and Shery Wilson; two brothers-Hermon and Shermon Long and one niece-Becky Graham.
