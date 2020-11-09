Ray Randy Credille, Jr., 49, passed away Sunday, November 08, 2020, at his residence in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.

