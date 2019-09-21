Stanley Wade Credille, 79, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at NMMC Tupelo. He was born in Belmont, MS to Lolan and Audrey Credille. He was retired from Burton Golf in Fort Walton Beach, FL and he worked for Golf Bag Co. for over forty years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Plantersville, MS. Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Danny Balint and Bro. James Segars officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Linda Mayhall Credille of Plantersville; one son-Anthony Allen Credille of Mary Esther, FL; one grandson-Hunter Allen Credille of Fort Walton Beach, FL; one granddaughter-Tanya Credille of Pontotoc, MS; two great-grandchildren and host of cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his son-Mickey Wade Credille; his parents and one sister-Ellen Segars. Pallbearers will be Gerald Wigginton, J.P. Wilemon, Jr., Clyne Pounders, Joe Credille, Ricky Credille and Farron Credille. Charles Ray Searcy will serve as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 10-2 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
