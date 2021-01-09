Pamela Lynn Creekmore,65, passed away on January 7, 2021 at her residence in Tupelo. She was born October 28, 1955 in Waukegan, Illinois to Helen Hazel (Parker) Patton and Charles Patton. Pamela married the love of her life of 41 years David Creekmore. They moved to Tupelo where she has lived for the past 30 years. She attended The Orchard Church in Tupelo. Pamela enjoyed reading, watching TV and being with her family and friends. Family will have a private Memorial Service at a later date. Survivors include Her husband David Creekmore of RedBay,AL, her son William Jackson of Tampa,FL; two daughters Angela Sumrall (Harry) of Amory and Alexandria Barker of Tupelo; one brother Michael Patton (Tami) of Wisconsin; One sister Beverly Turner of Nettleton; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son Jason Michael Barker.
