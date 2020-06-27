Jean Bryant Creel, 79, died Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by her family, at her home. She was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia, September 6, 1940 to Jesse Henry and Dorothy Senter Bryant. As a young child, her family relocated to Tampa, Florida where she graduated from Plant High School. While working as pastoral secretary in Tampa, she met her husband, Johnny Creel. After living in several locations including: Louisville, Kentucky, Houston, Texas, Dothan, Alabama where they owned Ron's Krispy Fried Chicken and Columbus, Mississippi where they served as house parents at Palmer Home for Children. They then settled in Northeast Mississippi, living more than 20 years in Booneville before settling in Saltillo. Though she held many positions of employment early in her life, she found her true calling teaching music to children and was able to share her talent and love of music within the church and at various schools. Jean was a loving mother and grandmother to her family and considered it a great privilege to care for and nurture the children she taught along with all those she loved who knew her as "Momma Jean". She dedicated her life to serving Christ in any capacity and as He commanded, she never failed to offer genuine love to all those she encountered. She had a true missionary's heart and invested herself into the lives of many to help guide them to the Lord. Despite relocating many times throughout her life, she always made it a priority to find a church home. She was most recently a member of Booneville First Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Creel of Saltillo; four daughters; Jan Holmes and her husband Mike of Gardendale, Alabama, Joy Creel of Saltillo, Jeri Carter and her husband, Geoff of Saltillo and Jodee Newell and her husband, Kerry of Canton, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Reagan and Zachary Holmes, Jonathan Weaver and his wife, Kaylen, Austin Weaver, Brooks Weaver, Bremen Carter, and Bailey, Taylor and Grayson Newell; and two sisters, Jackie Hardin of Palm Harbor, Florida and Bettye Whiteside and her husband, Dicky of Tampa. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Gerry Bryant and Rosemary Bryant; aunt, Ruby Roden; and brother-in-law, Henry Lee Hardin. There will be a private celebration of Jean's life. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746 Columbus, MS 39703. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
