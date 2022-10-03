Saltillo — Johnny Mack Creel, 88, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was the only son of Johnnie David and Ola Kate Seaborn Creel, he was born on September 28, 1934 in Dothan, Alabama. In 1952, he graduated from Sebring High School in Florida and earned his Bachelor's in Music from Florida State University in 1957. While visiting churches in Tampa, Florida he met his future wife, Jean Bryant. They married on March 9, 1962 and together had four daughters. He was a doting father and always had open arms. After living in several locations including: Louisville, Kentucky, Houston, Texas, and Dothan, Alabama where Johnny owned and operated Ron's Krispy Fried Chicken franchises, he and his wife, Jean, moved to Columbus, Mississippi where they served as house parents at Palmer Home for Children. They then settled in Northeast Mississippi, living more than 20 years in Booneville before calling Saltillo home. Johnny enjoyed Turner Classic movies, antique vehicles, and especially enjoyed classical music. He could play any brass instrument and during his time at FSU he was the first chair in Tuba for the marching band. Survivors include his daughters, Jan Holmes and her husband, Mike, of Gardendale, Alabama, Joy Creel of Saltillo, Jeri Carter and her husband, Geoff, of Tupelo and Jodee Newell and her husband, Kerry, of Canton, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Reagan Raygan (Carson), Zachary Holmes, Jonathan Weaver (Kaylen), Austin Weaver (Zach Johnson), Brooks Weaver, Bremen Carter, and Bailey, Taylor and Grayson Newell; and one great-grandson, Teddy Weaver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Creel; parents, Johnnie David Creel and Ola Kate Creel; and one sister, Kathleen Whatley. There will be a private celebration of Johnny's life. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, 800 Baldwin Road S. Lake Cormorant, MS 38641. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
