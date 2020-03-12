Richard L. "Dickey" Crew, age 81, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 5, in Crews, AL to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickey enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among princes and paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived "love thy neighbor as thyself". He was the best of men. Dickey left a lasting impression on everyone he met. A celebration of life service was held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Algoma Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Visitation was at the church from 1 to 3 PM Sunday. Private burial was in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc handled the arrangements. Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren; Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Ann "Pat" Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt. Pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. "Dickey" stories may be shared with the family at www.browningpontotoc.com.
