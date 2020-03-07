Richard L. "Dickie" Crew, age 81, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 5, in Crews, AL to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickie enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among prices of paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived "love thy neighbor as thyself". He was the best of men. Dickie left a lasting impression on everyone he met. The Crew family would like to invite everyone to celebrate the life of Dickey Crew at Algoma Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1 to 3 PM Sunday. Private burial will be in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is handling the arrangements. Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren; Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Ann "Pat" Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt. Pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. "Dickie" stories may be shared with the family at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.