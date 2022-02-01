Martha Cristo, 78, of Booneville passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, farming, repairing, fishing, taking care of her animals and just being outdoors. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts officiating and Audreanna Cristo-Williams will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. She is survived by two sons, Mike Cristo (Susan) and Jason Cristo (Sabrina); one daughter, Louise Cristo ; grandchildren, Audreanna Williams (Marlon), Megan Chapman (Phillip), Drew Cristo (Carmen), PJ Welch (Kerstein Jackson), Kelsie Cristo, Haylee Cristo and Alex Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren, Teddie, Tucker, Ellis, Ames, Kade, Micah, Levi, Jett, Briella, Kru, Koli, and Kane; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Wade Koon and Winnie Faye Tollison Koon; her husband Ted Cristo; two sons, Jon Cristo and Perry Cristo; and two sisters, Jeanette Bryant and Sue Harrison. Pallbearers will be Drew Cristo, Phillip Chapman, PJ Welch, Shannon Dougherty, Clifton Dougherty and Nelson Smith. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
