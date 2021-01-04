Bruce Criswell, 59, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at his home in Dry Creek. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 3 pm at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:30 pm until service time at 3 pm at the cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.