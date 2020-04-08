Ruby Inez Criswell, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born July 26, 1936, to John and Wilma Carpenter. She graduated from Jumpertown High School in 1953. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and the Atlanta Braves Fan Club, and the Dry Creek VFD. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being outside. A Private Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Jumpertown Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson and Bro. William Carpenter officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Ronnie) Holley and Jo (Jerry) Young; two sons, Bruce (Karen) Criswell and Danny Criswell; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Criswell, and one daughter, Dot Fleming. Pallbearers are Brian Kuykendall, Payden Fleming, Mason Johnson, Matt Fleming, Chandler Johnson and Caleb Henderson. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
80°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 5:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.