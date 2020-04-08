Ruby Inez Criswell, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born July 26, 1936, to John and Wilma Carpenter. She graduated from Jumpertown High School in 1953. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and the Atlanta Braves Fan Club, and the Dry Creek VFD. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being outside. A Private Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Jumpertown Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson and Bro. William Carpenter officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Ronnie) Holley and Jo (Jerry) Young; two sons, Bruce (Karen) Criswell and Danny Criswell; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Criswell, and one daughter, Dot Fleming. Pallbearers are Brian Kuykendall, Payden Fleming, Mason Johnson, Matt Fleming, Chandler Johnson and Caleb Henderson. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.