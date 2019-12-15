Loretta Criswell (83) passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was a member of Chapman Church of Christ. She loved flowers, cooking, cleaning, visiting with others and reading her Bible. She was a loving and faithful wife. Services will be 2 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Chapman Church of Christ with Minister Mark Lindley officiating and Elder Jarvene Shackelford presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the Criswell Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jodie Criswell of Ripley; her daughters, Phyllis Rogers (Ricky) of Corinth and Melody Powell (Ronnie) of Mantachie; her sisters, Sue Mauney of Booneville and Catherine Yates (William) of Booneville and her grandchildren, Hannah Rogers, Ellis Powell and Bartlett Powell. She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Criswell; her brothers, Edward, Donald, Melvin, Lester, Cullen and Johnnie Jumper; her sisters, Annie Jumper, Pat Thompson and Bess Parks; her parents, Colonel Marcus and Lottie Mae Geno Jumper and her father and mother-in-law; Milton and Rosa Lee Criswell. Pallbearers are; Ellis Powell, Jerry Mauney, Michael Criswell, Kevin Orman, David McNabb and Johnny Gale Parks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home online at pinevalechildrenshome.com or by mail at 1872 CR 700 Corinth, MS 38834. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
