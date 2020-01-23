BRUCE -- Jessie Crockett, 99, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sat, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bruce Community Cemetery.

