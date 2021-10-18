Gregory Leroy Crone, 70, died Monday, October 17, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. Greg was born August 3, 1951, to Calvin Leroy Crone and Madelyn Romona Byerly Crone at Lucas, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Navy. On July 1, 1977, Greg married Jerry Lou. During his professional career, Greg was a supervisor at Blue Bell, Vend Foods, and Reed's Manufacturing. He is a member of Grace Baptist Church in Guntown. Greg enjoyed spending time outdoors especially at Pickwick lake with his family. Greg his survived by his wife, Jerry Lou Crone; two daughters, Jenny Crone (fiancé Joey Ericksen) of the Ratliff Community, and Katie Herring (Jake) of Plantersville; three grandchildren, Greyson Herring, Livi J. Herring, and Logan Ericksen; one sister, Denise Carnathan of Tupelo two brothers, Steve Crone (Joanne) of Brewer, and Rick Crone (Pam) of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews; and Chris Bradley whom he shared a very special relationship with. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cal and Madge Crone; and nephews, Kevin Crone and Sam Ryals. Private services will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Steve Crone officiating. Burial will be at Grays Cemetery in Nettleton. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
