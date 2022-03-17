Henry Douglas Crook, 97, passed away peacefully into the Father's hands on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Douglas leaves his daughter, Cathy Deaderick (Tom); grandson, Daniel Deaderick (Chelsyn); and great-granddaughter, Lavinia Deaderick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Crook, his parents Henry and Lorraine Faulkner Crook, and his sister, Doris Jean Bradley. Douglas was born in Amory, MS on October 15, 1924. After graduation from Amory High School, he went to work at age 18, as a clerk with the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway in Amory. While in Amory, he met the love of his life, Thelma Tubb, and they married in 1948. The couple moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and he continued working with the railroad until his retirement. Then they moved back to his original family home in Hatley determined to continue the legacy of his father's, by building their house on the old homeplace. A quiet man, he was devoted to his family and liked things done his way, being very particular at times. Douglas was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory where he was involved and enjoyed the friendships he made there. He loved working in his garden and fishing. He always enjoyed visiting with his family and eating good food. His Celebration of Life Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
