Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wonderful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death, by his mother, Joyce Wood Crook and his longtime friend, Ike Brown.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lorrie Childers Crook, two children, Anna-Blair Blakney and her husband ,SSG Anthony Blakney of Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew Crook of Batesville, AR, 2 sisters, Billie Jo Wilburn and Debbie Craig (Otis), 2 brothers, Jerry Crook (Joyce) and Ernie Crook; 4 grandchildren, who were his world; Liza, Laylynn, Connor and Langley Blakney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, including his close cousin, Jody Wood, who was more like a brother to him and his in-laws John and Betty Childers. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his granddaughter, Landry Jan Blakney, named after her Papa.
He worked 45 years in the transportation industry beginning his career in Tupelo, MS with UPS. He and his family made lifelong friendships in Ridgeland, MS and Pontotoc, MS where he held positions with KLLM Transport and Ashley Furniture before relocating to Northwest Arkansas where he worked for 20 years at Willis Shaw/MCT in Elm Springs as the VP of Safety and Recruiting.
There will be a gathering for his local friends and a celebration of life for his family and close friends in Mississippi; both to be held at a later date. Richard requested no formal service be held.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.