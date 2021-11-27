Thelma Tubb Crook, age 97, from Hatley, Mississippi, passed peacefully into the Father's hands on November 27, 2021. Thelma leaves her husband, Douglas, and her daughter, Cathy Deaderick (Tom), grandson Daniel Deaderick (Chelslyn) and great-granddaughter Lavinia. She was preceded in death by parents Clovis and Maggie (nee Smith) Tubb, her brothers Gentry and Dudley, and her sister Luna Pope. Thelma was born in Becker, Mississippi. After graduation from Becker High School, she went to work as an operator at the telephone company in Amory. While in Amory, she met the love of her life, Douglas Crook, and they married in 1948. The couple moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and she continued working until she became a fulltime mother and homemaker. They moved back home to Hatley when Douglas retired. Thelma was always involved in the local Methodist church. She loved socializing with friends, and never failed to have a cup of coffee and cake ready for visitors. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading and gardening. A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Crook will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 20, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Crook will be on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First United Methodist Church in Amory, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or Independent Living for the Blind, 48 Datco Industrial Drive, Columbus, MS 39702.
