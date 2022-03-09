On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Brenda Sue Cross, 68, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home. Funeral Service honoring the life of Ms. Cross will be at 12 noon Friday, March 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery. Ms. Cross was born April, 27, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas H. Cross, Sr. and Lucille Ware Cross. She was a graduate of the New Jersey Public School System, continued her education at Glassboro State University where she earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics. An educator in the New Jersey school system, Ms. Cross retired after 25 years and returned to teaching within various colleges. Moving to Mississippi over 30 years ago, Ms. Cross attended Falkner Methodist Church and was an avid piano player. Hobbies included swimming, tending to her yard, reminiscing with old family photos, and eating, especially pizza and ice cream. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 Noon at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two nephews, Scotty Cross (Randy) and Brian Cross, both of New Jersey, great niece, Emily Cross, two great nephews, Ian and Thomas Cross, sister in law, Dianna Cross, all of New Jersey, her sister at heart and caretaker, Joyce Spight of Walnut, special cousin, Linda Hudson (LD) of Falkner, a special friend, Quincy Spight of Tiplersville,her extended families, The Davis family and Berry family and many cousins. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas H. Cross, Jr. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cross family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
