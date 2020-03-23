Daniel William Cross, 15, of New Albany, MS went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 20th, 2020 after a long 6-month battle with heart transplant failure at LeBonhuer Children's Hospital. Born December 9th, 2004 with heart disease Daniel never let it stop him from living life. He was an intelligent, thoughtful, caring, exceptional young man. He loved his family, Friends, and strangers just as Jesus did. Daniel loved to swim, take care of his sisters, play video games and enjoyed everything Ole Miss, the Dallas Cowboys, the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzles. His faith in God was evident in the way he lived his life. He was a fighter and fought until the end. Never a complainer, never willing to give up. He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Crystal Cross, two sisters Olivia and Claudia Cross, maternal grandparents Brandon and Dianne Suga, Milton and Sharlene Willard, great grandmother Peggy Garrison, two aunts Brookes Willard (Robbie), Taylor Willard. Paternal grandmother Wanda Lowery, two aunts Nichole Cross and Elisa Thomason (David). Because of the new guidelines and restrictions there will be only a graveside service at Macedonia Church Cemetery located at 1033 CR 19 Myrtle, MS 38650. Service will take place on Wednesday, March 25,2020 at 12:00pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. Daniel enjoyed wearing Ole Miss, so we ask that all attending wear their favorite sports team. In lieu of flowers, there is a benefit fund set up for donations to assist the family at BNA Bank of New Albany at 133 East Bankhead Street New Albany, MS38652 under Daniels name. A celebration of life will be planned in the future when current national conditions change. For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
