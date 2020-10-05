Florence Cross, 85, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley, MS. She was born on January 1, 1935, to Marlin and Grace Barkley Cross in Falkner, MS, the youngest of seven siblings. Florence was retired from Walmart where is was Department Manager for Ladies Clothing. She was a faithful member of Tiplersville Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she served as a devoted Children's Sunday School Teacher and member of the Choir. She will be remembered as a sweet, southern lady who enjoyed family gatherings, talking about her Cross heritage and eating out with friends. A graveside service will be Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM, visitation will be from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Thomas Majors officiating. Florence is survived by five nieces: Elaine Melton (Larry) of Hernando, MS, Rhonda Moore (Bill) and Lana Andrews (Buddy) both of Olive Branch, MS, Tammy Jordan (Joe) of Raymond, MS and Gina Beaty (Kenneth) of New Albany, MS and three nephews: George Hopper (Betty) of Huntsville, AL, Jerry Richerson (Mary) of Walnut, MS and Rodney Hopper (Lisha) of Corinth, MS, and dear friends: Kay Jamieson and Dorothy Cossitt. She also leaves several cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Eleanor Hopper, Ara Gunn, Joan Richerson; one brother: John Cross; and one nephew: Rickey Hopper. Memorials may be made to the Ladies Class at Tiplersville Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy, for the Cross family, may be sent to: wwwmcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.