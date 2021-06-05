Mrs. Frankie Wright Keith Cross was born on December 9, 1923 in Walnut, Mississippi to Albert Haston Keith and Sarah Ethel Wright Keith. She was married to Solomon Cross and was an Office Manager at Security Savings. She was a faithful member of the Falkner Baptist Church. Frankie is survived by three sons: Joe Cross (Billie Jane) of Falkner, MS, Jimmy Cross (Bonita) of Falkner, MS, Johnny Cross (Mary Alice) of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Jane McElwain (Mack) of Falkner, MS, Jean Luton (Dwight) of Clarksville, MS, Janet Hodges (Danny Roy) of Baldwyn, MS; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Solomon Cross; her parents; one brother: J.Y. Keith; one sister: Sarah Lois Mohundro. Frankie went home to be with the Lord at the age of 97 on June 4, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Service will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Falkner Cemetery. Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Jeff Moore will be officiating. The pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials can be given to Falkner Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 135,Falkner, MS 38629.
