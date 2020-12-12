Michelle Marie Davis Crosslin, 49, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 26, 1971 to Jimmy and Shirley Jackson Davis. She later relocated to North Mississippi where she settled in to raise her family and had been working as a sewing machine mechanic for the last six years at Golden Manufacturing. On December 27, 2016, she married Jeff Roberts. Michelle had a young soul and was an extremely honest person. She was also exceptionally crafty and could make something out of just about anything. She enjoyed being outdoors where she would participate in many activities, such as canoeing and swimming. She is survived by her husband of four years, Jeff Roberts of Booneville; daughter, Felicia Crosslin of Booneville; son, Allen Crosslin of Booneville; grandson, Desmon Crosslin of Southaven; her parents, Jimmy and Shirley Davis of Booneville; and two brothers, Michael Davis of Leake County and Kenny Davis of Alcorn County. Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A memorial service honoring her life will be 2 p.m. December 19, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michelle's friends, family, nieces and nephews. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
