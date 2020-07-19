Lester Odell Johnson Crouch, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. She was born January 18, 1940 to the late Ervin Johnson and the late Rena Cleveland Johnson. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a hard worker and loved being around people; especially her grandchildren. Services will be 11:00 am on Monday July 20, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Monday until service time. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters: Shelia (Donnis) Martin and Hope Cantrell of Golden; sons: Ricky (Nita) Frederick of New Site and Mike (Regina) Frederick of Fulton; grandsons: Nathan (Britney) Martin, Lance (Klista) Martin, Bradley (Callie) Frederick, Zach Frederick, Scott (Amanda) Bridges, Phoenix Frederick; granddaughters: Nikki (Heath) Storment and Dakota (Anthony) Ponds; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie (Linda) Johnson of Marietta; sister, Sue Robbins of Tupelo Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Crouch, brothers: Allen Johnson and Olan Dale Johnson Pallbearers are Nathan Martin, Lance Martin, Bradley Frederick, Zach Frederick, Scott Bridges, Nikki Storment, Phoenix Frederick, Dakota Ponds Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
